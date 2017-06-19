UPDATE: The Ambert Alert for a 14-year-old Fort Myers girl has been canceled.

Law enforcement says she was found safe.

No other details are available at this time.

---

LEE COUNTY -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Fort Myers girl.

Jessica Matias-Francisco is described as a white, hispanic female. She's 3'11" and 116 lbs with black hair, brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of 400 block of Tyrone Avenue in Fort Myers, who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue and white horizontal striped shirt.

She may be in the company of Paulo Mateo Pedro Toma-- an unknown male, 18 years old, and uknown heigh and weigh. They are believed to be traveling in a 2005 silver Chevrolet with a Florida tag number 164RMX. The plate was stolen from another vehicle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 1-239-477-1000 or 911. #FLAMBER.

