Missing teenager found

Marcus Hatch is being sought by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a home invasion that could have resulted in a kidnapping.

According to a press release, deputies responded to the residence just before midnight Monday. The report states that two victims said they answered a knock at the door and were confronted by two black men wearing camouflage and carrying handguns.

The suspects forced themselves into the home, according to the victims, and forced the victims to stay in a particular part of the home as they began to gather property to take.

Later, a third suspect arrived, holding 16-year-old Marcus Hatch at gunpoint. Hatch did not live at the residence, but was a known acquaintance to the couple and is known to be a resident of Jacksonville. The roommate of the two victims who lived in the home, came home and was also held at gunpoint.

The sheriff's office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for Hatch of Ponte Vedra Beach. He was reported found later in the afternoon.

The three black males are described as in their 20s between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 6 feet 2 inches tall. One was is wearing a tan camouflage jacket, blue basketball shorts and tan cargo shorts. Another was wearing a red hoodie and has dreadlocks. The third was wearing a camouflage jacket with jeans and black Jordan sneakers with a red stripe.

The group might be traveling in a 2009 gray Subaru Legacy with a Florida Air Force tag: AKN6Z. All the hubcaps are silver except on the front passenger wheel, and there are scratches on the driver side rear door.

The car has a “thrasher" sticker on the back.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-810-6630.

