Amtrak train involved in South Carolina crash destined for Tampa Bay

A derailed Amtrak car can be seen up the tracks near a crossing after an early morning collision with a CSX freight train on February 4, 2018 in Cayce, South Carolina. (Photo: LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Amtrak train that crashed into a CSX freight train early Sunday in South Carolina had scheduled stops in Tampa Bay.

The Amtrak Train 91 runs on the Silver Service/Palmetto line between New York and Miami, according to the company's website. It had planned stops in Lakeland and Tampa at 11:29 a.m. and 12:37 p.m., respectively.

At least two people were killed and 70 injured when it crashed in Cayce, South Carolina. Officials said the fatalities were passengers on the train, which carried a total of 140 people.

Injuries varied from scratches to broken bones.

Anyone who might have questions about the train's passengers can call Amtrak at 800-523-9101.

