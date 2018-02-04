WTSP
Amtrak train involved in South Carolina crash destined for Tampa Bay

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 12:41 PM. EST February 04, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Amtrak train that crashed into a CSX freight train early Sunday in South Carolina had scheduled stops in Tampa Bay.

The Amtrak Train 91 runs on the Silver Service/Palmetto line between New York and Miami, according to the company's website. It had planned stops in Lakeland and Tampa at 11:29 a.m. and 12:37 p.m., respectively.

At least two people were killed and 70 injured when it crashed in Cayce, South Carolina. Officials said the fatalities were passengers on the train, which carried a total of 140 people.

Injuries varied from scratches to broken bones.

Anyone who might have questions about the train's passengers can call Amtrak at 800-523-9101.

