Anti-gay protester arrested near gay nightclub shooting site

Brian McDonald, visiting from Frankfort, Ky., writes a personal message on a section of the memorial outside the Pulse nightclub on June 9, 2017. Monday, June 12, 2017, marks one year after the massacre in Orlando, Fla. (Photo: Gregg Newton, AFP/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - An anti-gay protester faces misdemeanor charges after his arrest next-door to a Florida gay nightclub as hundreds of people remembered the massacre of 49 club patrons.



Daniel Maguire was arrested Monday near the Pulse nightclub. He's charged with breach of peace and resisting an officer without violence.



An Orlando police officer reported that the 36-year-old Maguire of Ruskin, Florida, ignored his request to move away from the club for his own safety. Maguire and another protester were wearing shirts with anti-gay slogans.



Local TV news footage shows Maguire asking an officer, "What law am I breaking?" An officer holds out his hand to stop Maguire. The two push one another briefly, and Maguire falls.



A gunman who opened fire at the club was killed by police on June 12, 2016.

© 2017 Associated Press