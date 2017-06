police tape graphic

A 9-year-old girl with autism was found dead in a Kissimmee retention pond on Saturday, police said.

Officials told WKMG in Orlando that the girl was reported missing from Chelsea Square Apartments, and the girl was found in a retention pond in the complex.

Officials said the girl was declared dead at the scene.

