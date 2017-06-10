Autopsy: Florida parents died of overdose with 3 kids in car

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida couple was found dead near their still-running car with their three young children in the backseat after dying from an accidental Fentanyl overdose.



The Volusia County medical examiner released its report Friday into the deaths of 32-year-old Daniel and Heather Kelsey, 30.



The two were found on the side of Interstate 4 in December. Authorities say the couple's three boys, ages 2, 1 and an infant, were inside and strapped into car seats watching a movie.



The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the autopsies showed no foul play or signs of trauma in the two deaths.



The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rcp7WY) 27 fatal Fentanyl overdoses in Volusia County last year, four times more than in 2014.

