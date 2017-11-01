Baby named Frankenstein born at Florida hospital on Halloween

Oskar Gray Frankenstein was born at Winter Park Memorial Hospital at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo: WKMG)

WINTER PARK, Fla. - One Altamonte Springs couple got an extra treat for Halloween.

Their baby, Oskar Gray Frankenstein, was born at Winter Park Memorial Hospital at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday.

"He was due four days ago and he decided to wait until Halloween,” Jennifer Frankenstein said.

Oskar's arrival came after about 14 hours of labor and false alarm Monday.

Jennifer Frankenstein said Oskar is her first grandchild and the first with her namesake born on Halloween, although she does have a 13-year-old daughter who shares the same birthday as "Frankenstein" author Mary Shelley.

“Everybody’s safe and sound and we’re super excited,” Jennifer Frankenstein said.

