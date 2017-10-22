WTSP
Close

Body of 3-year-old Jacksonville boy found following missing child alert

The body of a 3-year-old Jacksonville boy found less than two hours after missing child alert issued

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 11:49 PM. EDT October 22, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The search for a 3-year-old Jacksonville boy ended in tragedy Sunday evening.

The body of 3-year-old Amari Harley was found about two hours after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert.    

The alert, which went out at around 7 p.m., was canceled and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office broke the disheartening news around 8:45 p.m.  

More information should be made available following the press conference scheduled for 9:35 Sunday evening. 

According to police, his body was discovered in an underground water tank after he had been playing at a park during a gathering. 

His family noticed he was missing around 3 p.m. and his body was found in the underground tank around 7:30 p.m. 

Authorities will perform an autopsy Monday to determine the actual cause of his death.  At this point, it's too early to tell if this was an accident or if foul play was involved.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Missing child alert canceled for 3-year-old Jacksonville boy

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories