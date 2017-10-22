Body of 3-year-old Jacksonville boy found following missing child alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The search for a 3-year-old Jacksonville boy ended in tragedy Sunday evening.

The body of 3-year-old Amari Harley was found about two hours after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert.

The alert, which went out at around 7 p.m., was canceled and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office broke the disheartening news around 8:45 p.m.

#FINDAMARI - We are heartbroken to release that the deceased body of Amari Harley has been located. Further info will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/fHFWHAjcFt — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 23, 2017

More information should be made available following the press conference scheduled for 9:35 Sunday evening.

Media will be addressed at Sprinkle Drive and Arlington Rd at 9:35 p.m. PIO Bujeda is on scene. #FINDAMARI https://t.co/2ACxZAt1ed — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 23, 2017

According to police, his body was discovered in an underground water tank after he had been playing at a park during a gathering.

His family noticed he was missing around 3 p.m. and his body was found in the underground tank around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities will perform an autopsy Monday to determine the actual cause of his death. At this point, it's too early to tell if this was an accident or if foul play was involved.

