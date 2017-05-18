Body on Florida beach identified as lost swimmer

(Photo: http://jacksonville.com)

VILANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A body that washed ashore on a northeast Florida beach has been identified as a swimmer who went missing last weekend.



The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office identified the body as 20-year-old Skyler Christian Taylor, who was reported missing on Sunday while swimming with a friend off Vilano Beach.



The Florida Times-Union reports that Taylor was a student at Florida State College at Jacksonville.



Taylor was last seen swimming about 150 yards offshore near the north inlet jetty on Porpoise Point.



The Medical Examiner's Office has determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning but has not received results from toxicology tests.

