Boy going blind gets wish to see Disney (Photo: WTSP)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WTSP) -- Tyler Gato is losing his vision and hearing, and his one wish was to go to Disney World before he goes blind. His wish came true Friday.

Disney rolled out the red carpet for Tyler and his sister, Brianna, who are both celebrating their birthdays this month. Along with their mom and grandmother, they got to meet Mickey Mouse, see Cinderella’s Castle and skip lines with fast passes for the rides.

The trip is thanks, in large part, to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Paradiso. When he heard Tyler wanted to visit Disney, he knew he had to get him there.

Paradiso raised enough money at the Sheriff’s office and online to get all of them tickets to the park, gas cards for the car ride there and customized Mickey Mouse hats. A hotel also offered to let them stay in Orlando for several nights.

“I love him,” Tyler’s grandmother Patricia Lundy said. “I love him like a son. He's family.”

The family had a great trip to Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom. They’ll enjoy some other tourist attractions in the area for the rest of the weekend.

“There's a lot of stress, and it's just like, these last couple of days there's no stress,” Lundy said. “Just happiness, and I'm going to be thankful for everybody for the rest of my life.”

