Candidate accused of shoplifting banned from Publix

Stock photo of Publix

A Coral Springs candidate who is accused of shoplifting has been handed down the worst possible punishment for any Floridian - he's been banned from Publix.

Gary David Robinson, 62, told The Miami Herald he did "something really stupid" Jan 11 when he dashed out of one of the chain's supermarkets without paying for about $23 in groceries. The Realtor said he was on the phone with a client and ran outside to get better reception.

Robinson is running for South Miami's city council.

Instead of pressing criminal charges, the store's manager banned Robinson from the store and had police escort him out.

Robinson said he believes voters will understand he made a mistake and forgive him.

