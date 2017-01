A company is producing candles that it says can emit just what the Sunshine State smells like. Homesickcandles.com

Want to take the scent of Florida with you? Now you can. A company is producing candles that it says can emit just what the Sunshine State smells like.

Homesickcandles.com says on its website that the candle, which has been reduced to $29.95, will give you a "hint of orange, a touch of sea mist, and a bit of driftwood."

(© 2017 WTSP)