SWAT team storms wrong home, detains 78-year-old woman

Cape Coral police were hoping a search warrant would help them recover a stolen gun from an accused drug dealer.

The SWAT team knocked down the door, stormed the apartment and detained 78-year-old Frances Diaz, according to reports quoted by the News Press.

But it was the wrong apartment.

Police eventually found the man they were looking for next door, but they never made an arrest and they never found the gun. An officer sat outside Diaz’s apartment overnight because the busted door wouldn't close and the city paid $200 to replace it. The News-Press is not naming the man accused of dealing drugs because he was never charged with a crime.

But now, four months later, Diaz has post-traumatic stress disorder, and she plans to sue the city of Cape Coral, according to her attorneys at the Wilbur Smith law firm. She declined to comment for this story citing the pending litigation.

But how could police kick down the wrong door?

A 100-page internal affairs report released Wednesday by the Cape Coral Police Department outlines how inaccurate information provided by someone under arrest led to a search warrant. Edward Still, 22, of Cape Coral told police he traded a stolen gun for drugs and watched the man walk into Unit 14 of Parker House Apartments, 808 Miramar St.

Nothing else linked the man to the apartment.

Local attorney Sawyer Smith said the probable cause for that search warrant is “really weak.”

Police consider citizen informants reliable because they don’t have a stake in the transaction with law enforcement, Smith said. But with Still under arrest, he became a stakeholder and Cape Coral police were obligated to determine whether the information he gave was reliable.

The investigation found Detective Nicholas Jones and Detective Sgt. Brand Chenault failed to verify information provided to them and failed to document what happened in a report, and their actions or conduct was detrimental to the interests of the city. A policy failure will also result in a change to the standard operating procedure, Lt. Dana Coston said.

Jones and Chenault were reprimanded, and both will receive retraining, Coston said.

“While procedurally and technically correct, there were things that could’ve been done better,” Coston said, adding that procedures need to be improved and a lacking of policy is being addressed. "We hold ourselves to a very high standard with conduct and thoroughness of our investigations ... so when we find ourselves falling short, we want to make sure we do whatever we need to do to correct that.”

It all started Oct. 9 when Still was arrested for stealing a car and two handguns.

During questioning, Still told Jones that he traded one of the stolen guns — a black .45 caliber Glock handgun — to a man in exchange for heroin. The deal took place in the 7-Eleven parking lot on the corner of Coronado Parkway and Miramar Street, right next to Parker House Apartments.

After the transaction, Still told Jones he watched the man enter an apartment at the top of the stairs. The man doesn’t live there, Still told Jones, but his girlfriend does. Jones then drove Still to the complex so he could point out the apartment, and Still identified the top left apartment, which is Unit 14.

Jones was unable to find any information linking the man identified as the person who traded the drugs for the gun to that specific apartment, other than a report showing he had been trespassed from the complex before. Jones then wrote a search warrant based solely on the fact that Still said he watched the man enter Unit 14 after trading the gun for heroin.

During the internal affairs review, Jones told investigators the only other option was to contact the office manager and ask. But without knowing who that person would be, Jones didn’t want to risk the man being tipped off.

“This isn’t The Ritz-Carlton; it’s 808 Miramar. And they know very well what goes on at — in their apartment complex,” Jones told investigators, according to transcripts of a recorded interview. “If it was a more well-established place, you know, a nice hotel — even the Hampton Inn, I would’ve done that.”

Chenault reviewed the search warrant, but he also could not verify the address. Chenault then contacted acting Capt. Christopher Ellis and said Jones had probable cause to move forward with the search warrant, without going into detail.

Lee County Judge Maria Gonzalez was on-call and signed the search warrant. She declined to comment because Still’s case is pending.

Around 1 a.m. that same night, 15 members of the SWAT team loaded into an armored vehicle and parked in front of the apartment. Using a loudspeaker, someone repeatedly told anyone in Unit 14 to come out with their hands up. But there was no response.

A team knocked down the front door and detained Diaz, but everyone quickly realized they were at the wrong apartment. During the commotion, the man they were looking for came out of Unit 12 next door. Police spoke with him, reports show, but he was not arrested.

A News-Press reporter contacted Cape Coral police on Oct. 27 requesting all available reports generated from the incident. But according to records, there was no documentation that a search warrant was served at the wrong location by members of Cape police until Nov. 8, which came under the direction of a lieutenant during the internal affairs review.

Smith said he plans to fight for Diaz’s civil rights so this never happens again.

“We’re in the business of holding law enforcement accountable,” he said. “The good citizens of Cape Coral deserve more for their hard-earned tax dollars.”

