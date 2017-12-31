Celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve: Don't shoot your gun, deputies say

Holiday fireworks, stock image. (Photo: -strizh-, Thinkstock)

TAMPA, Fla. -- In a quick lesson of gravity, deputies warn the public not to shoot off any celebratory gunfire this New Year's Eve.

What goes up must come down, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says any falling bullet carries a risk of injury or death.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office remains committed to a policy of zero tolerance of illegal gun use and will enhance our initiatives to combat gun violence in our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release.

"Our mission is to protect the quality of life for all residents throughout our community by creating an environment of enhances safety and security."

A man was arrested last New Year's Eve in Jacksonville after he admitted to firing off his weapon. Several other deaths and injuries have occurred in recent years across the state, according to various news reports.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV