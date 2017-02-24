Charlie Crist divorcing from wife Carole

Former Florida Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist waves goodbye as he stands with his wife, Carole Crist, as he concedes defeat in the Vinoy hotel on November 4, 2014 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist announced that he is divorcing from his wife of nine years, Carole.

The former Republican governor of Florida told Adam Smith of the Tampa Bay Times that he wishes all the best for her.

Carole has served as Crists political adviser throughout their marriage.

According to the Times, the Crists were married in December of 2008. Since that time, Crist lost two election bids for the U.S. Senate and the Florida governorship before winning his congressional seat in November as a Democrat.

"I think the world of Carole. She's an amazing person. It just didn't work out for us," Crist told the Times.

