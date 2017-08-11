WTSP
CHILD ALERT | 11-year-old Orlando boy missing

Staff , WTSP 10:28 AM. EDT August 11, 2017

ORLANDO -- A missing child alert has been issued for an 11-year-old Orlando boy.

Gregory Pierre was last seen the in 2400 block of Myakka Dr. in Orlando. 

He was last seen wearing a black undershirt, black basketball shorts and unknown color of shoes. 

If you have any information on where Gregory is, please call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.

