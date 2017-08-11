CHILD ALERT | 11-year-old Orlando boy missing

(Photo: FDLE)

ORLANDO -- A missing child alert has been issued for an 11-year-old Orlando boy.

Gregory Pierre was last seen the in 2400 block of Myakka Dr. in Orlando.

He was last seen wearing a black undershirt, black basketball shorts and unknown color of shoes.

If you have any information on where Gregory is, please call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.

Please share! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Gregory Pierre, 11 years old, last seen in Orlando pic.twitter.com/EQeQlS2JUh — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 11, 2017

