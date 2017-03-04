WTSP
Close

Classic Corvette run over at Charlotte County Walmart

The incident happened at Inglewood on Thursday.

10News Staff , WTSP 10:53 PM. EST March 04, 2017

It seems like a case of jealousy. Or maybe abuse of the elderly in the mechanical realm.

Whatever the case, Jason Motz was on hand to capture on video Charlotte County authorities - and a tow truck operator - removing a car that had somehow driven on top of a 1959 Corvette in the parking lot of an Inglewood Walmart store.

No injuries were reported, though the owner of the Corvette undoubtedly had a momentary heart issue when seeing the damage.

 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories