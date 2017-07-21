Cocoa teens who filmed man's drowning will face charges, police say

Jamel Dunn

A group of teens recorded a man drowning in a pond, cursing and laughing as he did, will face charges, Cocoa police said.

Yesterday, police said the five teens, ages 14 to 18, would likely not face charges because they were not directly involved in Jamel Dunn's death. However, today Police Chief Mike Cantaloupe said his detectives are talking with the state attorney to charge the teens with a misdemeanor charge of not reporting a death to authorities.

The minute-long video shows the teens laughing as the 31-year-old victim went under. It was circulated on social media.

The body of Jamel Dunn was found July 12.

Dunn got into an argument with his fiancee about 10 or 15 minutes before he entered the water. His family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

