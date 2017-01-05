Dead sharks dumped at Titusville park under investigation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Wildlife officials are looking to find out who has been dumping dead sharks at a Titusville park recently.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officials tell WESH-TV that they received a tip about someone dumping sharks next to the Indian River at Kennedy Point Park.
Officers removed three dead sharks from the shore there Thursday. Each one was about 2-feet long.
Officials say the animals will be taken to a lab where they'll determine what kind of sharks they are and how old they were. It's unknown exactly how long the carcasses had been left there.
Recreational fishing regulations allow a catch limit of just one shark per person per day.
Officials are seeking any information about the incident. People can call the fish kill hotline at 800-636-0511.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
