Dead sharks dumped at Titusville park under investigation

News6 Click Orlando

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Wildlife officials are looking to find out who has been dumping dead sharks at a Titusville park recently.



Florida Fish and Wildlife officials tell WESH-TV that they received a tip about someone dumping sharks next to the Indian River at Kennedy Point Park.



Officers removed three dead sharks from the shore there Thursday. Each one was about 2-feet long.



Officials say the animals will be taken to a lab where they'll determine what kind of sharks they are and how old they were. It's unknown exactly how long the carcasses had been left there.



Recreational fishing regulations allow a catch limit of just one shark per person per day.



Officials are seeking any information about the incident. People can call the fish kill hotline at 800-636-0511.

