Deputies: Florida man arrested for disrupting 'Beauty and the Beast'

Moviegoers got more than they bargained for in St. Johns County Friday after a man was arrested for disrupting a screening of 'Beauty and the Beast', according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Adam Jockell, 32, was arrested shortly after deputies were called out to the Epic Theatres of St. Augustine at 112 Theater Dr. about a disturbance in one of the theaters. Witnesses told deputies that Jockell was intoxicated and yelling at a woman and her 5-year-old daughter.

The report says Jockell first complimented the girl and her costume, but after he tripped, he became riled. Witnesses say he started yelling at the mom and daughter to the point where they both became frightened and left the row. He began chasing after them and witnesses had to intervene, the report said.

When authorities arrived, they confronted Jockell who was arguing with people in the theater. Deputies say they could smell alcohol on his breath. He was arrested right after.

Jockell was transported to the St. Johns County Jail on a bond of $750. He was charged with disorderly intoxication in a public place.

First Coast News also found that this isn't Jockell's first run-in with the law. He was charged with battery and probabtion violation January 2014 and his most recent charge was a moving traffic violation last February.

