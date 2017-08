Joe Scott

Citrus County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 90-year-old man.

Joe Edward Scott left his Hernando about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

He left in his 2004 tan Chevy 1500 and told his brother he was going to get his truck serviced at the local Walmart but he never came back.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to please call 911 immediately.

