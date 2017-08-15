Deputies seek missing Ocala woman

Desiree Clark

Marion County officials are asking for help finding a 27-year-old special needs woman who may be in danger.

Desiree Clark, of Ocala, was last seen about 2 p.m. She may have left her home with an unknown person in a red car.

She is 5-foot-2, 125 pounds with blue eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

