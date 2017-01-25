Deputies taser naked man at car wash

Charles William Raulerson was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, a second-degree felony. He is being held at the Escambia County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond. Escambia County jail

A naked Pensacola man was tased and arrested Sunday for threatening a sheriff's deputy with a screwdriver.

According to his arrest report, Charles William Raulerson, 52, was reported as a suspicious person around 5:40 a.m. Sunday at 751 E. Nine Mile Road.

Dispatch advised the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that a naked man was standing in a car wash parking lot. When deputies arrived on scene, they reported they saw Raulerson, listed as ex-military, without pants and blaring music from his vehicle.

Deputies asked Raulerson to put his clothes on, to which he responded, “They took off running by themselves without me.”

Deputies reportedly asked Raulerson to sit in his vehicle because he was naked, at which point Raulerson allegedly grabbed a screwdriver and threatened the officer.

The deputy retrieved a Taser and reportedly told Raulerson to stay in his car, but he exited the vehicle and Raulerson was tased.

Raulerson was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, a second-degree felony. He is being held at the Escambia County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

