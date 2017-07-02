Deputies: Woman tries to smuggle meth in her rear end

Summer Adamson

NAPLES, Fla. A 30-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to smuggle meth into jail in her rear end, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Summer Adamson, of Bonita Springs, was arrested Thursday after deputies pulled her over near Bayshore Drive and U.S. 41 for breaking someone’s car window, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a couple syringes and a small bag of heroin in her Jeep, the sheriff’s office said.

After Adamson was taken to the Naples Jail, she pulled a bag of meth from her buttocks and put it in her mouth during a strip search, according to the sheriff’s office.

Adamson is in custody facing charges for smuggling contraband and tampering with evidence.

No bond has been set.

WINK