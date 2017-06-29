Deputy fatally shoots man who grabbed stun gun

A Volusia County deputy fatally shot a man who grabbed his stun gun as they struggled, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.
Our news partners at WKMG report the incident began Thursday afternoon where a suspicious male was reported in a Deltona RaceTrac bathroom for 90 minutes.
A deputy arrived and found the man in the restroom with a syringe and drugs. He ordered the man to surrender repeatedly, but the man resisted.
During the fight, the suspect. a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s, grabbed the Taser. The deputy shot him.
The deputy was not hurt.
