Deputy hurt breaking up fight after Orlando City soccer game

Video posted to Twitter by WKMG shows a brawl between soccer fans in Orlando. An Orange County deputy was injured in the melee. (Photo: WKMG via Twitter)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida sheriff's deputy is recovering after he was injured while trying to break up a fight between fans after the Orlando City soccer game.



The Orlando Sentinel reports the Orange County Sheriff's deputy was working extra duty for the Orlando Police Department at the team's home opening game Sunday. It was the team's first game in its new stadium.

A wild brawl outside Orlando City's new stadium sends a deputy to the hospital. We're live with details on #News6 https://t.co/OfV6kcTc2s pic.twitter.com/rsVVFYnEQJ — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) March 6, 2017

Orlando police Lt. Robert Bear tells news outlets that several people involved in the fight started "striking and choking the deputy." He says three people were arrested and police are continuing an investigation. Their names and charges against them haven't been released.



Officials say the deputy was taken to a hospital with a leg injury. His name wasn't released.



The team beat New York City FC.



