WTSP
Close

Deputy suspended after leaked footage of shooting surfaces

USA TODAY , WTSP 10:41 PM. EST January 10, 2017

NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy has been suspended in connection with an investigation into leaked security footage of Friday's airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward County deputy was identified as Michael Dingman, according to Sheriff Scott Israel.

The video, which appears to be a cellphone recording of the surveillance video, surfaced on the TMZ website Sunday.

The video appeared to show the first seconds of the shooting in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The Broward Sheriff's Office, the FBI and airport security officials on Sunday began investigating people who had security clearances to watch the footage, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said Sunday.

The 20-second video shows a man walking through the baggage claim area, pulling a gun from his waistband and pointing it at people outside the frame, then disappearing from the camera's view.

The footage shows people around him scattering to seek shelter. Others in the baggage claim area ducked behind luggage carts, chairs and the baggage carousels.

Esteban Santiago, 26, has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

USA TODAY

WTSP

Life or death legal journey for airport shooting suspect

WTSP

Fla. airport shooting suspect says he has just $10

WTSP

Airport shooting suspect due for Florida court appearance

WTSP

TMZ releases video it says depicts Florida airport shooting

WTSP

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting survivor saved by his laptop

WTSP

Report: Airport gunman told FBI govt. made him watch ISIS video

WTSP

New York man shielded scared mother during Fort Lauderdale shooting

WTSP

Airport gunman charged with violent airport act, possible death sentence

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories