Deputy suspended after leaked footage of shooting surfaces

Ft. Lauderdale shooting aftermath. Photo: Getty Images

NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy has been suspended in connection with an investigation into leaked security footage of Friday's airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward County deputy was identified as Michael Dingman, according to Sheriff Scott Israel.

The video, which appears to be a cellphone recording of the surveillance video, surfaced on the TMZ website Sunday.

The video appeared to show the first seconds of the shooting in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The Broward Sheriff's Office, the FBI and airport security officials on Sunday began investigating people who had security clearances to watch the footage, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said Sunday.

The 20-second video shows a man walking through the baggage claim area, pulling a gun from his waistband and pointing it at people outside the frame, then disappearing from the camera's view.

The footage shows people around him scattering to seek shelter. Others in the baggage claim area ducked behind luggage carts, chairs and the baggage carousels.

Esteban Santiago, 26, has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

