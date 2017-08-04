Diapers? Ski suits? Tuxedos? Yep, they're tax-free this weekend

Diapers are covered under Florida's sales-tax holiday. (Photo: Mike Windle, 2013 Getty Images)

Florida's back-to-school tax-free weekend is underway, but people with children that are too young for school, or even don't have children, may not be aware that some products one doesn't always associate with school are covered.

For instance, diapers -- both child and adult -- are covered because they are listed as clothing. So are swimsuits, swimcaps and coverups. And martial arts wear.

Shopping for a tuxedo? You can get it without taxes.

Even though there's not a lot of call for it locally, ski suits are covered.

