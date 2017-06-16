Disney monorail temporarily halted after piece falls off

Jim Parker said this piece of metal from a monorail at Disney just missed him. Photo from Jim Parker, @iOSTrade

Monorail service was temporarily suspended at Walt Disney World after a piece of metal fell off of the blue monorail fell off on Friday, according to WDW News Today.

The site added that the Monorail Blue is being evacuated just before the Contemporary Resort on the Epcot line. The chunk of metal fell off near Epcot.

Jim Parker said on Twitter that his group was leaving Epcot about 12:55 p.m. and was directly under the monorail when the piece of metal fell to the ground.

News reports said that monorail service was restored by midafternoon.

Jim Parker said this piece of metal fell from a monorail at Walt Disney World and missed him by only 10 feet. Photo from Jim Parker

