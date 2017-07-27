Disney unions seeks to raise cast members 'out of poverty'

The entrance to the Walt Disney World theme park.

Disney union leaders say want to lift theme park cast members "out of poverty."

The Service Trades Council Union, which is made of of six unions representing Walt Disney World workers, are calling for a higher starting wage, according to our partners at WKMG.

Half of the 36,000 union members make less than $11 an hour.

The last pay increase in 2014 raised starting pay from $8.03 to $10.

