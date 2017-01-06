A general veiw of the start of the 2015 Walt Disney World Marathon on January 11, 2015 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The annual marathon takes runners on a 26.2-mile trek through all four Walt Disney World theme parks in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo: Preston Mack/Disney Parks via Getty Image, 2015 Disney Parks)

Disney officials announced Friday evening that they would have to cancel their Marathon which was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, due to weather conditions.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page which also went into detail about how racers can go about getting a refund.

In an abundance of caution, the Walt Disney World Resort has cancelled all running events on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 due to weather conditions. This includes the Walt Disney World Half Marathon and the runDisney Kids Races. In addition, the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo will delay opening until 11 a.m. While we share our Guests’ obvious disappointment, the safety of our Guests and Cast is most important. Weather tracking has indicated there is an elevated risk of lightning in the area of the racecourse. In addition, there are sections of the course that do not provide immediate access to shelter. Both of these factors have influenced this difficult decision. All registered half marathon runners will receive their half marathon medal and may choose from one of the following options: 1. A full refund for their race registration in the form of a Disney gift card.

2. Two One-Day Park Hopper tickets.

3. Defer registration to another runDisney half marathon race in the U.S. within the next 24 months, subject to availability.

4. We can offer limited availability to run the full marathon on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 during the regularly scheduled race.

All registered runDisney Kids Race runners will receive their Kids Race medal and a full race registration in the form of a Disney gift card. Details on the fulfillment of the above options will be communicated by 10 p.m. this evening.

