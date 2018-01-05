Disney World offers Florida residents three-day pass for $159

(Photo: Getty)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents three-day passes for $159 for a limited time.

The tickets can be used at any of Disney's four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot or Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The deal entitles customers to visit one park per day, according to the website.

The “Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets” promotion is valid to use from now until June 24, 2018. Tickets may be used on nonconsecutive days.

Disney is also offering a four-day ticket for Florida residents for $179.

Florida residents can purchase the "Discover Disney" tickets now until June 20. A Florida billing address is required at checkout. Floridians must provide proof of residency at the park’s entrance too.

Go to Disney World’s website to get more info on how Florida residents can purchase the passes.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV