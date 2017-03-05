Epcot's 24th annual Flower and Garden Fest is longer -- by 52 days

A new Belle topiary, based on the Disney animated classic, “Beauty and the Beast,” graces the entrance of the France Pavilion at the 2017 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival. (Photo: Matt Stroshane/Disney)

The 24th annual Epcot International Flower & Garden Show opened this week, giving guests at the Disney park the opportunity to admire more than 30 million blooms, 100-plus topiaries and 15 outdoor kitchens.

It’s a lot of work, said Eric Darden, festival horticulture manager. Because the festival spans 90 days and two seasons, it means adding and swapping out plants to keep things fresh and colorful.

Among the new topiary arrangements this year are Figment, located behind Spaceship Earth, and Belle, at the France Pavilion. Epcot guests are greeted by Donald, Daisy, Huey, Dewey and Louie dancing around a May pole at the park entrance.

The outdoor kitchens offer farm-to-table fare, as well as international treats from Lotus House (China), Taste of Marrakesh (Morocco) and the new Northern Bloom (Canada).

“It’s fun to work with the chefs,” Darden said. He hopes while guests enjoy the delicious offerings, they learn something about where their food comes from, too.

“We tell stories here,” he said, “so we want to tell stories with food.”

Epcot International Flower & Garden Show is included in park admission. It opened March 1 and continues through May 29.

Email Leonard at sleonard@floridatoday.com.

Epcot International Flower & Garden Show

What: A food and garden festival held throuhout the Epcot theme park

When: March 1-May 29

Admission: starts at $99.50

Info: Visit disneyworld.disney.go.com.

Also: In addition to gardening displays and outdoor kitchens, the 24th annual Flower & Garden Show also features a weekend Garden Rocks Concerts series. Concerts are at 5:30, 6:45 and 8 p.m. Friday through Monday in the American Gardens Theatre. Here’s the schedule:

• Jon Secada, March 3-4, 2017

• Dennis DeYoung featuring the music of Styx, March 5-6

• The Pointer Sisters, March 10-13

• Simple Plan, March 17-18

• Plain White T’s, March 19-20

• Night Ranger, March 24-27

• Little River Band, March 31-April 3

• Blood, Sweat and Tears featuring Bo Bice, April 7-10

• Gin Blossoms, April 14-17

• The Orchestra starring former members of ELO, April 21-24

• Exposé, April 28-29

• Berlin featuring Terri Nunn, April 30-May 1

• Starship starring Mickey Thomas, May 5-8

• The Guess Who, May 12-15

• Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, May 19-22

• The Spinners, May 26-29

Florida Today