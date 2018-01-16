Experts predict another active wildfire season in Florida

Crews battle hotspots at a fire in Lake Wales in 2017.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- Wildfire season is right around the corner, and forestry officials think it's going to be an active one. That's why Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam is asking for about $20 million for the forest service.

The 2017 wildfire season was one of the most active in a decade. Crews battled more than 200 wildfires in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Polk counties alone. They burned 11,000 acres.

“Just as bad, if not worse, than last year,” is the prediction of Todd Chlanda of the Florida Forest Service.

Chlanda puts some of the blame on Hurricane Irma. Most people have cleared the trees in front by their houses, but in the woods, trees have been drying out for months.

“It’s just waiting for a spark to come by,” Chlanda said of the dead, fallen trees.

Putnam is asking for more than $11 million in the state's budget for new firefighting equipment for the Forest Service.

At the Lakeland office, crews estimate most of their equipment is around 10 years old. That might not sound like that much, but they put so much wear and tear on the vehicles, they say it's like driving the same car for 20 years.

“When we go out and fight fire with them, we're putting them through a pretty good workout,” Chlanda said.

Putnam is also asking for another $8 million to give every forest service firefighter a $10,000 raise. Bumping their salaries will make them more comparable to city and county firefighters', Putnam says.

The Legislature will likely pass the state budget sometime in the spring, in the middle of wildfire season.

The forest service says you can prepare your home for wildfires now. They encourage you to trim trees, rake leaves and pine needles in your yard and clear any wood piles while there's still time.

