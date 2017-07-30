Explosion in Fla. McDonald's bathroom leads to evacuation

An explosion in an Orange County McDonald's led to the restaurant being evacuated.

Our partners at WKMG say the bathroom was moderately damaged and there was smoke.

There was no word on whether there were any injuries.

For more, read the WKMG report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV