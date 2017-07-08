Family asks for help finding 85-year-old veteran

Harold Cantrell

Daytona Beach police are asking for the public to help find a missing veteran who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Harold Eugene Cantrell, 85, has been missing since 5 p.m. Wednesday from the Indigo Palms Health Care facility, our news partners at WKMG report.

Hundreds of people have been searching for Cantrell, who also suffers from diabetes.

Cantrell was last seen wearing a black, gray and white horizontal stripped shirt, black pants and dark shoes. He also may be wearing a U.S. Navy cap with USS Midway, CV-41 on it.

Authorities asked the public to download the Tile app for the tracking device on him. Harold Cantrell has a tracking Tile that can be activated via Bluetooth. The family and police are hoping anyone with a mobile device can download the app and keep location and Bluetooth services on.

