Family visiting South Florida hit by truck while walking

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in South Florida say a pickup truck hit a family of six tourists as they were walking back to their hotel after dinner.



The Sun Sentinel reports a woman's leg was severed and a 10-year-old boy suffered serious leg injuries in the Sunday night crash.



Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles told reporters the family was in Florida to go on a cruise leaving Port Everglades on Monday. Their identities weren't released Sunday night.



Jachles says the family members were walking on a wide stretch of grass when the truck hit them. The truck then struck a fence and a light pole. Investigators are looking at alcohol and speed as possible factors in the crash.



Three victims and the 57-year-old driver were taken to hospitals.

