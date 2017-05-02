FDLE issues Amber Alert for 5-year-old Marion County girl

TALLAHASSEE -- The Florida Departement of Law Enforcement has sent out an Amber Alert Tuesday for 5-year-old Alexandria Green. She was last seen in the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Ave. in Dunnellon, Fla.

Alexandria is around 3',11" tall, weighs around 70 pounds, and has brown hair with hazel eyes. She was wearing dark shorts, an orange shirt that had "Mac and Cheese" on it, and she was wearing flip flops.

It is believed she could be with Alan Green, 55, who is a white male around 6', 3" tall, around 220 pounds, and has balding brown hair with blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his left bicep and left side of his upper body.

She may also be with 47-year-old Mechealine Mazakis, who is a white female who is around 5'9" tall.

The car they may be traveling in is a 2014 Blue Scion XB with Florida tag license tag # AMLC10.

Any information, contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at (352) 732-9111, or dial 9-1-1.

