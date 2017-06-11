FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for 9-year-old Brevard Co. boy

MALABAR, Fla. --- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 9-year-old boy from Malabar, Florida Sunday evening.

Sebastian Meachum, 9, was last seen in the 800th block of Atz Blvd. He may be with 39-year-old Tony Hughes, who was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson shirt and blue jeans with black boots. He may also be with 39-year-old Chrissy Hughes.

They may be traveling in a 2012 Nautic Global Group 18-foot boat with Florida tag # 3066PJ.

Sebastian is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. Tony Hughes is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes who is around 5'10" tall. Chrissy Hughes is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes who is around 5'5" tall.

If spotted or any available information, contact law enforcement and do NOT approach them.

