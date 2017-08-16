WTSP
FHP official who wanted troopers to write more tickets resigns

10News WTSP , WTSP 9:03 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

The Florida Highway Patrol official who called for troopers to write more tickets has resigned.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report Maj. Mark Welch, turned in his resignation Wednesday, shortly after Attorney General Pam Bondi called his actions "stupid." He will step down Sept. 5 after a 35-year career.

On July 28, Welch sent an email to troopers in which he said, "The patrol wants to see two citations each hour ... This is not a quota."

The email drew criticism from officials and compelled Terry Rhodes, head of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, to issue a memo reiterating that ticket quotas are barred under state law.

