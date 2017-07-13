FHP: Road rage suspect put gum on cruiser camera

Richard Walker prepares to put gum on a trooper's camera.

A road rage suspect is in extra trouble after putting chewing gum on a camera in a trooper's cruiser, then chewing on recording equipment after he was detained, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to a report, a driver in a Nissan Pathfinder approached a trooper who was on patrol on State Road 429 at mile marker 10. The driver told the trooper he had been involved in a wreck with a Chevrolet Silverado, and after the crash, the Chevy driver pulled out a sledgehammer and hit the Nissan in the driver's-side door.

The Chevy driver, Richard Jon Walker, 45, of Minneola, told the trooper he did hit the Nissan with the hammer after the vehicle hit his.

The trooper detained Walker while he continued the investigation.

The Nissan driver told the trooper that Walker intentionally hit him four times and forced him off the road. Walker then got out of his vehicle and approached the Nissan, shouting and waving his arms in the air, the driver said.

The Nissan driver said as he tried to back up and drive away, Walker got the sledgehammer out of his pickup and hit the Nissan. The trooper found a large dent in the Nissan's driver's-side door.

The trooper then placed Walker under arrest.

While Walker was in the back of the patrol car speaking with the trooper, he put chewing gum on the rear-facing camera in the back seat and chewed on audio recording equipment, the report said.

Walker was charged with reckless driving with damage, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, assault on an officer, property damage and obstruction without violence.

© 2017 WTSP-TV