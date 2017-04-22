Fire chief: Lit cigarette cause of Lehigh Acres fire

"Everything, everything that I had in there is gone," Joe Romero said. "The only thing I have left is my clothes on my back. Pictures, memories, I can’t think." News-Press photo

The Romero family rallied behind their father Saturday as the full weight of losing everything in a brush fire bore down.

"Everything, everything that I had in there is gone," Joe Romero said. "The only thing I have left is my clothes on my back. Pictures, memories, I can’t think."

Winds, acres of dry brush and a lit cigarette likely created the fire that raced through Lehigh Acres on Friday, destroying the Romero home and three others, as well as multiple cars, fire officials said.

"Nobody should be burning anything," said Gov. Rick Scott, standing on the road Saturday in front of two of the four destroyed homes on 21st Street West. "There's no reason to burn anything right now; this state is dry."

Chief Dale Reisen, an inspector with Lee County Arson Investigation Team, said a parent waiting for a school bus likely flicked a burning cigarette that started a 400-acre wildfire that destroyed the homes, a garage and 16 vehicles.

"The fire moved 2 miles through Lehigh, jumping from street to street," Reisen said. The destroyed homes were at 2704 and 2706 21st Street West and 2813 and 2013 24th Street West.

The garage at Joe Romero's 2706 21st Street West property also was destroyed, as well as a pickup and a kennel.

Romero said he tried to get insurance on his two-story home, but it was cost-prohibitive: $6,000 to $7,000 for six months because of the risk.

His son, Josiel Romero, 20, said he was certain his father would recoup, however.

"You can only go up from here," he said. "I know my dad is strong, and he’ll do what he can to get into a better home."

Joe Romero said friends and family have offered a place to stay.

The Romeros, however, were worried about their neighbor, whose house was destroyed, but they hadn't yet seen it.

"He's a great neighbor, he kept to himself," Joe Romero said. "He would bring cookies, cupcakes for the kids and family."

Other homeowners were attempting to make the best of the situation.

