Firefighters injured battling backdraft at house fire

CBS12 , WTSP 8:31 AM. EST March 09, 2017

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Dramatic video shows the moment two firefighters were injured in a house fire Monday.

The fire happened at a home on Imperial Street in the Independence Cove neighborhood.

Rescuers were able to save a cat from the fire, reuniting it with its owner.

Investigators are looking into what caused the blaze.

Local volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping out the family. Six people, including 3 children, have been displaced by the fire.

