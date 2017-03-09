Firefighters injured battling backdraft at house fire

(Photo: CBS12)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Dramatic video shows the moment two firefighters were injured in a house fire Monday.

The fire happened at a home on Imperial Street in the Independence Cove neighborhood.

Imperial Cmd *update4* #firefighters located one family cat inside home and reunited with owner pic.twitter.com/bF23VkFneN — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) March 6, 2017

Rescuers were able to save a cat from the fire, reuniting it with its owner.

Investigators are looking into what caused the blaze.

Local volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping out the family. Six people, including 3 children, have been displaced by the fire.

CBS12