First responders, law enforcement can fish license-free until June 30

The state of Florida is thanking law enforcement officers and first responders for their work during Hurricane Irma by letting them fish license-free until June 30.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is also offering free day-passes to Florida State Parks that can be used on an unlimited basis until October 2018 for all law enforcement officers, first responders and utility workers.

"Before and after Hurricane Irma, Florida’s brave law enforcement officers and first responders have been tirelessly working around the clock to meet the needs of our families and communities," Gov. Rick Scott said. "Even as their own families were evacuating or working to begin the recovery process, they have been putting their own lives on the line to keep our state safe. We owe these brave heroes a debt of gratitude, and I am proud to announce this license-free fishing opportunity as a gesture of appreciation and recognition for their service to our state.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will accept official first responder identification in lieu of a fishing license during this period.

