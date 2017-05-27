Fla. boy dies after jumping off ledge into swimming hole

The boy drowned after jumping into a swimming hole, officials say. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

A teenage boy died after jumping off a rock ledge at a Marion County swimming hole Saturday, officials said.

About 11 a.m., Marion County Fire Rescue were called to a limerock quarry behind the Hard Rock Cycle Park in Ocala. They found 10 juveniles, ages 16 and 17, near the quarry saying that a 17-year old boy had gone in the water and had not come out.

Marion County sheriff's deputies, Crisis Intervention specialists, aviation unit and Underwater Recovery Team all responded to attempt to locate the juvenile. About 2:15 p.m., the dive team found the boy's body underwater

The victim's name is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

The investigation is continuing.

