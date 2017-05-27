Fla. boy receives Presidential award with Obama's signature, not Trump's

The certificate carries Barack Obama's signature, not Donald Trump's.

A family is upset after their son received a National Physical Fitness Award at school, but it carries the signature of the former president, not the current one.

According to WJAX in Jacksonville, Chris Draper said he and his whole family were at Emma Love Hardee Elementary School this week to see his son receive the award, but the boy noticed right away it had the signature of former President Barack Obama, not President Donald Trump, even though the certificate was dated May 23, 2017.

“We’re not a really political family. But there needs to be a recognition that five months, almost, after inauguration, it’s kind of time to recognize that there is a new president in town,” said Draper.

WJAX said it has reached out to school officials for an explanation but has not received any answers.

For more, read WJAX's story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV