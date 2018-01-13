Fla. couple continue fight to keep treehouse

The Holmes Beach couple who are fighting to keep a two-story treehouse aren't giving up, even though the Supreme Court turned them down.

Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen have been fighting with the city for several years to keep the treehouse in their backyard.

They have taken their case through every level of Florida's court system, and they appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court last week, only to be told the justices would not hear their case.

Now, the couple has told WWSB that they will make structural changes to the treehouse and re-apply for a building permit. The city has denied them a permit in the past.

For more, read the WWSB report.

