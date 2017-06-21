Fla. fugitive caught after wild chase

A fugitive runs from Marion County law enforcement.

A "most wanted" fugitive was caught by Marion County sheriff's deputies after a wild chase.

Sheriff Billy Woods said Dylan Veith, 35, was arrested Monday, according to our news partners at WKMG.

Deputies spotted Veith in a truck driving away. The truck hit one deputy's patrol car before fleeing.

Dashcam video shows the truck speeding through heavy rain and running a stop sign before crashing into a ditch. Then Veith runs from the truck, but is tackled by a police dog.

Veith was wanted for stealing cars.

