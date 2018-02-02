Fla. inmate says he killed inmate, now there's 'one less child molester'

A man convicted of killing one cellmate and accused of killing another said he targeted at least one of them because he was a child molester.
The Panama City News-Herald reported Frederick Patterson III was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with no chance of parole after being convicted of second-degree murder for killing Scott Collinsworth, 45, in October 2015.
On Jan. 15, Patterson's cellmate, 82-year-old Arthur Williams, was found dead in their cell.
Patterson was charged with first-degree murder in Williams' death.
When asked about Williams, officers said Patterson told them, "I killed him, I killed him and now there’s one less child molester on the streets."
He has been placed in solitary confinement.
For more, read the News-Herald's report,
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs