Fla. Legislature could declare pornography a health risk

Close-up Of A Person Watching Adult Movie On Laptop (Photo: AndreyPopov, AndreyPopov)

TALLAHASSEE - Florida could declare pornography a public health risk that needs education, research and policy changes to protect Floridians, according to a resolution overwhelmingly approved by a House committee Thursday.

The resolution is being sponsored by Republican Rep. Ross Spano, who is also a candidate for attorney general. He has previously passed legislation to help victims of human trafficking.

He told the committee that pornography is readily available to children through smartphones, and exposure to explicit material is harming them.

After the meeting, he said he isn't sure what policy changes the state should make, but said acknowledging the problem is a first step.

© 2018 Associated Press